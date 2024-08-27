IAEA shown results of Ukrainian attacks on Kursk NPP — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been shown the results of the Ukrainian military’s attacks on the Kursk nuclear power plant and there can be no ambiguity as to who carried out these strikes, the CEO of the state nuclear power corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, has told the media.

"The results of concrete attacks have been presented, and there can be no ambiguity as to who carried out these strikes, where they came from, in this case," he said.

Likhachev noted that the IAEA "lives by its own rules, its own norms" and does not always say what Russia rightly expects to hear, so there is no option left other than "to work patiently and to continue to present more arguments."

On August 27, the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi arrived in the city of Kurchatov to inspect the Kursk NPP. Earlier Grossi called the risk of damage to the Kursk NPP due to action by the Ukrainian military very serious. He announced plans to visit the plant to talk to its management and determine whether there had been attacks against it. The IAEA chief also said that he intended to visit Kiev after Kursk Region. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier described the Kiev regime's attempt to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant with a suicide drone as an act of nuclear terrorism, which requires an immediate response from the IAEA.