NOVOSIBIRSK, August 27. /TASS/. Given that Burkina Faso itself has virtually no diplomatic relations with Ukraine, it is all for Mali and Niger breaking ties with Kiev as well, Burkina Faso's Ambassador to Russia Aristide Tapsoba told TASS on the sidelines of the Technoprom-2024 forum.

"Currently, there are almost no diplomatic relations between Burkina Faso and Ukraine. Since we have created the Alliance of Sahel States (Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger - TASS), there is only one path - what one country decides, the other countries follow. Therefore, there are no diplomatic problems here," he said when asked whether Burkina Faso would follow suit in breaking off relations with Ukraine after Mali and Niger decided to do so.

On July 25-27, militant groups attacked units of the country's armed forces in the Tinzaouaten Region in northwestern Mali, which suffered heavy losses. Soon thereafter, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, Andrey Yusov, said that Kiev was involved in the attack by armed terrorist groups in the Tinzaouaten Region. Mali and later Niger announced the termination of diplomatic relations with Ukraine due to its support for terrorists.

