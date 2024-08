TOKYO, August 8. /TASS/. An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 shook southwestern Japan near Kyushu Island, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported, saying that a tsunami alert was issued.

The quake’s epicenter was located 30 km under the ocean bed near Miyazaki Prefecture.

According to the JMA, waves as high as 1 m may occur near Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures.

So far, there have been no reports about injuries or damage.