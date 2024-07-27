Blinken tells Wang Yi that US will take measures over China’s alleged support for Russia

WASHINGTON, July 27. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meе with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Laos and said that Washington will continue to take measures if Beijing does not halt its alleged support for Russia's defense industry, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said.

The ministers met on the sidelines of ASEAN-related events.

"The secretary reiterated serious concern with PRC support for Russia’s defense industrial base and made clear that if the PRC does not act to address this threat to European security, the United States will continue to take appropriate measures to do so," the State Department said in a statement.

Moscow and Beijing repeatedly denied US assertions that China is allegedly supporting Russia's defense industry through trade.

Blinken also raised concerns about China’s actions in the South China Sea, especially at Second Thomas Shoal, saying they were destabilizing. He highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The two sides also discussed the DPRK, the situation in Myanmar and Gaza ceasefire talks.

Blinken and Wang Yi recognized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication in the weeks and months ahead.