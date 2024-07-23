Israel delivers air strikes on Hezbollah facilities in south Lebanon

TEL AVIV, July 23. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets delivered strikes on Hezbollah military targets in south Lebanon overnight, including an arms depot, the army press service said.

"Overnight, the IAF struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon, as well as terrorist infrastructure sites in the areas of Houla and Ayta ash Shab," it said in a statement.

Additionally, Israeli artillery opened fire on Monday night "to remove a threat in the area of Ayta ash Shab."