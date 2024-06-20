Hezbollah fires rockets at Israeli army barracks in Western Galilee

BEIRUT, June 20. /TASS/. The armed wing of the Shiite Hezbollah party has said it carried out an operation against Israeli troops in the Western Galilee in response to the elimination of its field commander in a drone attack.

The group's communique posted on its Telegram channel said Shiite fighters had fired multiple rocket launchers at Israeli army barracks in Zarit.

"The resistance forces fired dozens of MLRS rockets at barracks housing hostile forces," the post reads. "This operation was carried out in response to the killing of our commander Abbas Ibrahim in Deir Kifa."

Shiite militias fired at least 25 shots into Israeli territory. In addition, barracks in Zibdin and Israeli positions in Ruweis and al-Samak were shelled. Mortar launchers and large caliber machine guns were reportedly used in the attack.

According to the Al Jadeed TV channel, Israeli drones struck a Hezbollah vehicle in Homin al-Fawqa and a motorcycle on the Henawei-Qana road in the afternoon. Two Shiite fighters were reported to have been killed there on their way to the frontline.

According to the Janoubia news portal, Israeli Air Force planes flew over the neighborhoods of Tyre and al-Naqoura at low altitudes, simulating attacks on peaceful villages.