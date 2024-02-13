NEW YORK, February 13. /TASS/. US businessman and one of the world's richest people Elon Musk has said that ‘there is no way’ Russia can be defeated in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported.

According to the news agency, at an an online conference on the platform X Spaces, US Senator from Wisconsin Ron Johnson said that those who expect a Ukraine victory were "living in a fantasy world."

In this regard, Musk urged US residents to "contact their elected representatives" about the Ukraine assistance package being debated in Congress. "This spending does not help Ukraine. Prolonging the war does not help Ukraine," he pointed out. At the same time, the businessman strongly denied accusations by some US politicians that he had recently become an "a Putin apologist", calling such statements "absurd."

The US has transferred more than 60 packages of military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the special military operation. The Russian side has repeatedly emphasized that the West's sending of weapons to Kiev and assistance in training the Ukrainian military only prolongs the conflict and does not change the situation on the battlefield.