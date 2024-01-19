Arnold Schwarzenegger auctions off watch that got him in trouble in Germany

VIENNA, January 19. /TASS/. Austrian-born movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger has auctioned off the watch that got him in hot water at the Munich airport for 270,000 euros, the Presse newspaper reported.

The charity auction took place at the Stanglwirt Hotel in the vicinity of the Austrian Kitzbuhel ski resort in the west federal state of Tyrol on Thursday evening. The stated starting price of the Swiss brand Audemars Piguet watch, custom-made for the actor, was 50,000 euros. The proceeds will go to The Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative.

On January 17, Schwarzenegger was detained by German customs officers at Munich airport for failing to declare a luxury watch he was planning to auction off for charity inside the European Union (EU). The actor was held for several hours at the airport, but was released on his own recognizance after being orderedto pay a fine of 35,000 euros.