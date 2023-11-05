Dispute on child custody can be cause for man’s action in Hamburg Airport

BERLIN, November 5 /TASS/. The cause for actions of the man that broke into the Hamburg airport and had the four-year-child in the car could be the dispute over the child custody, DPA news agency said, citing a local police spokesman.

The man is presumably 35 years old. He parked his Audi car on the runway near a Turkish Airlines’ passenger jet. Law enforcement officials cordoned the car and the first contact was established with the man. Talks with him continue. The traffic in the airport was halted completely.