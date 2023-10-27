MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. /TASS/. The British-US organization HALO Trust, which is officially engaged in humanitarian demining around the world, was running crash courses for teenage and female saboteurs in Ukraine.

Its trainees later committed terrorist bomb attacks in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, a former Ukrainian border guard official who worked for Russian special services has told TASS.

The man, Ruslan Syrovoy, the former chief of the cybersecurity unit of the Mukachevo border guard detachment, said that HALO Trust officially operated in Ukraine under the guise of a humanitarian NGO, but in reality, it was instructing civilians in making, planting and exploding bombs. Most of its trainees were women and teenagers, he said, because they were unlikely to arouse suspicion. After the crash courses the newly-trained saboteurs were sent to the DPR and LPR.

Syrovoy said he had obtained first-hand evidence from HALO Trust civilian personnel the organization had hired locally.

The HALO Trust is a British-US NGO specializing in the Clearance of mines and unexploded ordnance around the world. According information available from open sources, the organization at various times operated in a number of countries that saw armed conflicts over the past 30 years.