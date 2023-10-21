Cairo Peace Summit participants agree on humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza Strip

CAIRO, October 22. /TASS/. Participants of the Cairo Peace Summit have agreed on the humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip, Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Ahmed Fahmy told Al Arabiya television channel.

"The Cairo summit has concluded with an agreement of the Gaza aid deliveries," Fahmy said.

He added, however, that "the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the degree of condemnation was a point of disagreement" among the meeting participants.

"There were countries [at the summit] wanting to reproach only one side of the conflict," the Egyptian presidential spokesman said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria.