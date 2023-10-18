Guests at Belt and Road forum get red carpet treatment

HONG KONG, October 18. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping held a banquet for high-ranking participants of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Hong Kong’s Phoenix TV channel reported.

The guests, seated at a 40-meter-long table covered with a gold tablecloth, were served Peking duck, beef brisket, crab dumplings and other traditional Chinese dishes. Dessert included ice cream and fruit. The centerpiece depicted the history of the Great Silk Road and modern trade and economic cooperation. Flags of the countries participating in the Belt and Road initiative also adorned the table. In the background, a very well-known Russian song played as the guests ate.

The Belt and Road Forum, attended by over 4,000 participants from more than 140 countries, was held in Beijing on October 17-18. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the event as the guest of honor.