Latvia closes two checkpoints on border with Russia

VILNIUS, October 16. /TASS/. The Latvian authorities have closed the Vientuli and Pededze checkpoints on the border with Russia, Latvian Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis told Radio Latvia.

"The border checkpoints were closed without incident," he said.

The Latvian government decided to shut down the two border checkpoints on October 12. Concrete blocks were placed on the roads passing through the crossings to stop traffic.

The interior minister noted that border guards would be transferred from Vientuli and Pededze to other border checkpoints. The Grebnevo and Terekhovo crossings on the Latvia-Russia border continue to operate normally.