Houthi leader threatens to give ‘military response’ if US intervenes in Gaza conflict

DUBAI, October 11. /TASS/. The leader of Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, threatened to give a "military response" if the United States directly intervenes in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"We are ready to participate in rocket strikes, drone attacks and other variants of a military response if America directly intervenes in the aggression against Palestine," he said in an address to HAMAS, aired by Houthi-owned TV channel Al Masirah.

The Houthi leader added that his movement was ready to coordinate its actions with other groups and join their operations in the conflict zone.

"As long as Gaza is concerned, there are certain red lines," he added.

The latest round of tensions in the Middle East was sparked by the October 7 attack of Hamas militants on the territory of Israel. According to the latest reports, clashes and shelling have left some 900 Palestinians dead and more than 4,500 wounded, and over 1,000 Israelis dead and over 3,400 wounded.

Hamas said its attack was in response to the Israeli authorities’ actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has announced a state of readiness for war and for a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.