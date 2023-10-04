German MFA takes note of Medvedev’s remark FRG military plants may be legitimate targets

BERLIN, October 4. /TASS/. The German Foreign Ministry has said it has taken note of Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev’s remark that Moscow may regard German arms manufacturing factories as legitimate targets for strikes, if Berlin supplied Kiev with Taurus missiles for the Ukrainian regime to attack Russian territory.

"We take note of such statements. That's all," a spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry said at a news briefing. She added that the German authorities were urging Russia to curtail the special military operation in Ukraine and refrain from threats of further use of force.

Earlier, Medvedev recalled the idea voiced by Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the head of Germany’s defense committee, to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles the Kiev regime could use for strikes on Russian territory to impede the delivery of supplies to the army.

"Ostensibly, this is in accordance with international law. Well, in that case, strikes on German factories where these missiles are made will also be in full compliance with international law," Medvedev warned.

Strack-Zimmermann (of the Free Democratic Party) called for the prompt delivery of Taurus missiles to Kiev. She argued that their use by the Ukrainian military against targets on Russian territory would be justified.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said "the German leadership has forgotten the lessons of history, although it should remember them better than anyone else and be more sensitive and intolerant to any manifestations of hateful ideologies, wherever they may occur".