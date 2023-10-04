Biden wants to avoid direct conflict with Russia over Ukraine – US secretary of state

WASHINGTON, October 4. /TASS/. Since the very outset of the Ukrainian crisis, US President Joe Biden has been trying to avoid a direct conflict with Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy.

"From day one, President Biden had two ‘North Stars’ in mind. One was to make sure that we are doing everything we possibly can to support Ukraine and to bring other countries along to the same thing. But the other is also to avoid being in direct conflict with Russia, because the potential where that conflict could go is not a place that anyone wants to be and not a place that’s good for the security of the American people," Blinken said during the conversation, broadcast live by the Department of State’s website.