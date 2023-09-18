China for observing Russia’s interests in settling Ukrainian crisis — CESC chief

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. China urges to take into account Russia's security interests in the situation involving the crisis in Ukraine, Zhang Qingli, the President of the Economic and Social Council of the People's Republic of China, said at a meeting with members of Russia’s Civic Chamber.

"Since the violent escalation of the Ukrainian crisis, the Chinese side has always called for serious consideration of the rational security concerns of all parties, including Russia, and has called for reconciliation and negotiations and promoted a practical settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," he said. "Within the limits of its capabilities, China provides assistance and support for the Russian side."

Zhang noted that "Russia, for its part, has repeatedly advocated a fair stance on the Taiwan issue and also makes fair statements in the international arena." The Chinese side appreciates this and would like to express its gratitude, he added.

"The Chinese side is ready, together with the Russian side, to fully and painstakingly implement the important agreements reached by our leaders and to remove external obstacles in order to advance Russia-China relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in the new era," Zhang concluded.