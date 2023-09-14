South Sudanese president plans to visit Russia on September 27-28

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit plans to visit Russia on September 27-28, the Russian Embassy in Uganda and South Sudan told TASS.

"We can confirm plans for the visit of South Sudanese President Salva Kiir to Russia on September 27-28," the embassy stated.

The President of South Sudan had earlier expressed interest in joining BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa). According to him, as a young country, South Sudan will seek this partnership. This will help develop the country's agricultural production and lead to its industrial growth in the long term.