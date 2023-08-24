BRICS members call for support to developing states for access to low-emission solutions

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. BRICS member states stress the need to provide developing countries with access to low-emission technologies, according to the Johannesburg-2 Declaration adopted at the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa.

"We stress the need for support of developed countries to developing countries for access to existing and emerging low-emission technologies and solutions that avoid, abate and remove greenhouse gas emissions and enhance adaptation action to address climate change," the document reads.

"We further emphasize the need for enhancing low-cost technology transfer and for mobilizing affordable, adequate new and timely delivered additional financial resources for environmentally sustainable projects," BRICS leaders noted.

The summit of BRICS members took place in Johannesburg under South Africa’s chairmanship from August 22 to 24.