LUGANSK, August 18. /TASS/. British instructors were more interested in receiving money than training Ukrainian troops, a Ukrainian prisoner of war, Roman Levko, said.

"Immediately after being mobilized, we were sent to Britain, via Poland. First we had classes in theory - how to disassemble and reassemble a Kalashnikov (submachine gun - TASS), marching, and other basic skills. After a month of classes, we had a shooting exercise only once. Our instructors were British officers," he said in a video provided to TASS by a group of military-civilian cooperation of the 2nd army corps.

According to Levko, upon the return to Ukraine, the command told them that they were "trained soldiers." "But, as a matter of fact, training was very poor. Only theory and a little bit of practice," he complained.

He also said that Ukrainian troops who were sent for training to the UK, even those who spoke English, were banned from speaking with British instructors directly - only via an interpreter. "Instructors merely did their lecturing, received money and that was all," he added.

The group of military-civilian cooperation of the 2nd army corps told TASS on Monday that they had taken prisoner six Ukrainian paratroopers near Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).