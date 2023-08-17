UN Security Council confirms humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh — Armenian premier

YEREVAN, August 17. /TASS/. Discussions at the UN Security Council have confirmed the existence of a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the fact that the lives and safety of the region’s 120,000 Armenian residents are in jeopardy, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at a government meeting on Thursday.

"Summing up the UN Security Council meeting, we can confirm that the highest international body has confirmed the blocking [by Azerbaijan] of the Lachin corridor. Discussions at the UN Security Council have confirmed the existence of a humanitarian crisis in Karabakh and the fact that the lives and safety of 120,000 residents in the region are being put in jeopardy. It was also emphasized that Azerbaijan has not fulfilled the international court's decision on unhindered movement through the Lachin corridor," Pashinyan noted.

He also said that, "Azerbaijan continues its attempt to commit genocide against Armenians in Karabakh through starvation, and the opening of the Lachin corridor would be a step toward preventing that."

On Wednesday, an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council was convened at the request of Armenia to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh caused by Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor.