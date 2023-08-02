Belarus calls on Poland not to escalate situation around incident with helicopters

MINSK, August 3. /TASS/. Belarus’ foreign ministry has called on the Polish side not to fan tension over the alleged violation of Poland’s borders by Belarusian helicopters and not to use it to militarize border areas.

"On August 2, Poland’s Charge d’Affaires in Belarus Martin Wojciechowski was summoned to the foreign ministry. It was said to him that the hasty statements by Polish officials about the violation of Poland’s airspace by two Belarusian helicopters on August 1, 2023 were not confirmed following an all-round probe conducted by the Belarusian side," the ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry called "on the Polish side not to escalate the situation and not to use it as a pretext to militarize border areas.".