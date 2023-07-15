Taliban foreign minister asks Russian ambassador to ease Russia’s visas for Afghans — TV

DUBAI, July 15. /TASS/. Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister in the interim government formed by the radical Taliban (banned in Russia) that came to power in Afghanistan, held a meeting with Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov in Kabul, the TOLOnews television channel reported on Saturday, citing a Taliban Foreign Ministry spokesman.

According to the channel, at the meeting "Muttaqi asked the Russian ambassador to facilitate [Russian visas] for Afghan businessmen and citizens."

It was reported that the two diplomats touched upon the ‘Moscow Format’ meeting on Afghanistan (which was set up in 2017 to promote the national conciliation process and which comprises Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan). Muttaqi pointed out that such meetings play "a crucial role in establishing coordination at the regional level."

The Taliban mounted a massive operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country in the spring of 2021. On August 15, 2021, Taliban forces swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance. After claiming full control of Afghanistan’s territory, on September 7 the Taliban declared a new interim government, which has not yet been recognized by any country.