Mirziyoyev sworn in as Uzbekistani president

TASHKENT, July 14. /TASS/. Shavkat Mirziyoyev who won in Uzbekistan’s snap presidential election, has been sworn in as the country’s president.

According to a TASS correspondent reporting from the Senate (the parliament’s upper chamber), during the ceremony, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Zayniddin Nizamkhodzhayev said that Shavkat Mirziyoyev had won the July 9 snap presidential election and presented him with presidential credentials. Then Mirziyoyev recited the oath with his hand on the Constitution and Quran and was sworn in as Uzbekistan’s president.