Top Omani diplomat hand delivers message from sultan to Putin at meeting with Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi presented a letter from Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"Today I would like to take the opportunity to pass on the Omani sultan’s response message for Russian President Vladimir Putin," the top Omani diplomat said during talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. The message in a large red folder was ceremoniously handed over to the top Russian diplomat.

The Omani foreign minister added that all interaction and talks at the highest level confirm the amount of attention the Russian president and the Omani sultan give to fostering traditionally firm Russian-Omani ties.