Assad, Syria stand with Russia on Ukraine issue — Office

BEIRUT, June 26. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar Assad held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin during which he confirmed that Damascus supports Moscow's stance on the situation in Ukraine, says a report circulated by Assad’s Office on Monday.

In particular, Assad "confirmed Syria's support for Russia's position on the situation in Ukraine," it said. In addition, the Syrian president stated that his country opposed "all hostile" actions by the West toward Moscow in relation to the Ukrainian crisis.

Focusing on the situation in Syria, Assad pointed to the West’s failed attempts to derail the Syrian government's efforts to restore security and stability across the Arab republic. According to him, these efforts are in line with what the Syrian people want.

Per the report, the sides discussed "relations between Syria and Russia and coordination between them, especially in light of recent events, as well as the fight against terrorism and the two countries working together to bring Syrian refugees back to their homeland."

Vershinin "praised Syria's recent political success at the inter-Arab and international levels," and emphasized Moscow's unwavering position to support Damascus' efforts to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian state, the release said.