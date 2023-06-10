Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Ukraine on unannounced visit – report

OTTAWA, June 10. /TASS/. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Kiev on Saturday for an unannounced visit, CBC television reported.

Trudeau is accompanied by Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, the report said. The Globe and Mail reported that the visit will last one day, with the Canadian prime minister meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The talks are expected to focus on Ottawa’s support to Kiev and the role that Canada could play in rebuilding Ukraine.

This is Trudeau’s second trip to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s special military operation in February 2022. He previously visited in May 2022.