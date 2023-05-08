NATO raises readiness of Black Sea air policing mission — Reuters

BRUSSELS, May 8. /TASS/. NATO has raised the readiness of its air policing units in the Black Sea region after a Russian fighter jet escorted a Polish warplane over the Black Sea last Friday, Reuters reported on Monday.

"NATO air policing detachments were put on higher readiness in response to the dangerous behavior of a Russian military plane in the vicinity of a Polish Frontex aircraft over the Black Sea near Romania," said the report that cited a NATO official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.