Sudan’s Army says paramilitary force occupied Oman’s embassy building, stole car

CAIRO, April 25. /TASS/. The Sudanese Armed Forces said on Tuesday that the country’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had seized the building of Oman’s embassy in Khartoum and stolen a car owned by the diplomatic mission.

"The embassy of the Sultanate of Oman has also informed us that the rebels have occupied the embassy building and stolen a car belonging to the diplomatic mission," the Army said in a statement on Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in Russia).

There has been no comment yet from either the authorities in Oman or the RSF.