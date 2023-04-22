Belarusian crews of Iskander-M missile system complete training in Russia

MINSK, April 22. /TASS/. Crews of the Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile (TBM) system of the Belarusian Armed Forces’ missile force have concluded their training in Russia, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"The crews of the Iskander-M operational-tactical ballistic missile system of the Belarusian Armed Forces’ missile troops have completed practical training in the Russian Federation," the statement said. "Today, the Belarusian servicemen landed at the Machulishchy airfield."

The servicemen were said to have done a complete training course at a firing range in Russia.

It was previously reported that the training drilled their practical skills in making the missile system ready, activating it and conducting combat training launches. Moreover, the crews were supposed to learn how to maintain and use the tactical nuclear warheads of the Iskander-M missile system.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that at the request of the Belarusian side Russia would station its tactical nuclear weapons in that country, precisely the way the United States has long kept its own nuclear warheads on the territories of its allies. According to Putin, Moscow has already transferred the nuclear-capable Iskander system to Minsk and is helping Belarusian counterparts to retool their aircraft.