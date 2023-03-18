China-Russia relationship does not tolerate third party’s interference — newspaper

BEIJING, March 18. /TASS/. Relations between China and Russia do not tolerate any third party’s interference or coercion, the Global Times newspaper said in an editorial on Saturday.

"In recent years, one expression has been commonly used when it comes to China-Russia relations: non-alliance, non-confrontation and non-targeting of any third party. Now, another sentence has been added: It does not tolerate any third party's interference or coercion," the editorial reads.

According to the paper, Chinese leader Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Russia "will further deepen strategic mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Russia, which will not only benefit the two countries and their peoples, but also bring more certainty to the international community amid numerous risks."

Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to Russia on March 20-22.