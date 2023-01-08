Serbian president likens sanctions on Russia to ‘double-edged sword’

BELGRADE, January 8. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic likened sanctions on Russia to a double-edged sword in an interview with Pink TV on Sunday.

He said he was expecting increased pressure on Serbia this coming year about issues concerning Kosovo and Metohija and sanctions on Russia.

"It’s a double-edged sword. It’s not easy," Vucic said, referring to sanctions on Russia.

The sanctions will have ramifications across Europe and the rest of the world, he predicted.

"No one felt them too much this past year, but next winter will be much worse," he warned.

"If I’m told to impose sanctions [on Russia] tomorrow, maybe, I will have to [do it] under some bigger threat than pressure. To date, we have been a country that hasn’t done this for almost a year, showing its courage, decisiveness and independence in making decisions," Vucic said.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Vucic said in an address to the nation, following a meeting of the Security Council, that Serbia supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but wouldn’t impose sanctions on Russia. The president said that the republic was temporarily suspending army and police exercises with all foreign partners. He said that Serbia considers Russia and Ukraine fraternal states, regrets what is happening in the east of Europe, and is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Kiev.