Zelensky hands over Ukrainian flag to US House Speaker Pelosi after Congress speech

WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky handed over a Ukrainian flag to US congressmen after his speech in US Congress on Wednesday.

A broadcast features him handing over the flag to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. According to Zelensky, the flag came from the combat operations zone in Artyomovsk. In response, he received a box with a US flag.

Zelensky’s speech lasted for about 30 minutes and consisted largely of slogans about the United States’ leadership and vows of Ukraine’s victory. Literally each of his phrases was met wuth applause.

Before speaking at US Congress, the Ukrainian president, who is on a visit to the US at the invitation of his US counterpart, Joe Biden, met with the US leader and later with the leaders of party factions.