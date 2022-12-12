EU may blacklist 144 individuals as part of new sanctions against Russia — portal

BRUSSELS, December 12. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) may add 144 individuals to the blacklists as part of a new package of sanctions against Russia, the Euroobserver portal reported on Monday with reference to the draft of the ninth package of restrictions.

"Draft new EU blacklists of 144 individuals include popular Russian TV presenters Boris Korchevnikov and Marina Evgenievna Kim, singer Grigory Lepservidze, and writers [blogger - TASS] Dmitry Puchkov and [political analyst - TASS] Sergey Mikheev," the portal reported.

According to the portal, the measures may also affect three relatives of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, in particular two daughters. Euroobserver does not give specific names.

The portal also reports on possible restrictions on persons associated with the Russian Imperial Movement, the Rusich club and the Union of Donbass Volunteers.

Earlier on Monday foreign policy chief Josep Borrel said that EU members had failed to agree on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia in time during a meeting in Brussels among top diplomats. Disagreements do remain, therefore, the ministerial deliberations on the sanctions will be very difficult, he said.

According to the idea of the European Commission, the ninth sanctions package should include up to 200 individuals, companies and organizations, including three banks, military-industrial complexes, in addition to energy and mining companies. The EU also intends to prohibit the broadcasting of four Russian TV channels on its territory. The European Commission will not disclose the names of the companies until the sanctions in question are approved.