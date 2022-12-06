Qatari ambassador to Russia hails successful development of Doha-Moscow cooperation

MOSOW, December 6. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Doha are developing successfully, Qatar’s Ambassador to Russia Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani said on Tuesday.

"Bilateral relations between Qatar and Russia are developing successfully under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and His Excellency Vladimir Putin in the interests of our countries and peoples in various spheres, including the economy, investments, culture, science, sports, and tourism. We exchange top-level visits as part of strengthening our relations," he said at a reception ahead of Qatar National Day.

He thanked "Russian authorities and the foreign ministry for their efficient cooperation" with the Qatari diplomatic mission and their "readiness to facilitate its efficient work and comfortable stay in Russia."

Qatar is grateful to Russia for its help in organizing the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Thani said.

In his words, the government and the people of Qatar exerted a lot of effort in preparing for a successful World Cup, providing as much support as possible.

"Our friends from all over the world also helped to make the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar one of the best world cups in history. In this regard, I would like to convey my gratitude to all those who supported our country, first of all to the friendly nation of Russia for its help and for providing an opportunity to learn from its successful experience of hosting the World Cup in 2018," he added.

Qatar is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 20 and December 18 at eight stadiums in five cities across the Persian Gulf country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor and Al Rayyan.

The eight host stadiums are: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium, and Al Janoub Stadium.