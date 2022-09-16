China to blackball CEOs of two US defense corporations for arms sales to Taiwan

BEIJING, September 16. /TASS/. China will impose sanctions on the top managers of US defense giants Raytheon Technologies and Boeing Defense for arms sales to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.

"In order to protect China’s sovereignty and security interests, the Chinese government has decided to impose sanctions on the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Raytheon Technologies and the President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Defense involved in these arms transfers," she specified.

The diplomat stressed that US arms sales to Taiwan seriously violated the "One China" principle and the provisions of three joint US-China protocols, particularly the communique of August 17. That said, these moves seriously damage the sovereignty and security interests of China, as well as US-China relations, and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. She emphasized that China strongly opposes and condemns it.

"China once again calls on the US government and relevant parties in the US to abide by the ‘One China’ principle and the provisions of the three joint Sino-US protocols and end arms sales to Taiwan and military ties with the island, and stop artificially creating tensions in the Taiwan Strait," the diplomat said. Mao Ning also noted that, depending on how the situation will unfold, China will continue to take appropriate measures to protect national sovereignty and security interests.