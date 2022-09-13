77th session of UN General Assembly opens in New York

UNITED NATIONS, September 14. /TASS/. The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly opened in New York on Tuesday, a TASS correspondent reported.

The session was opened by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi of Hungary.

The diplomats will agree the agenda, the schedule of meetings, the delegation’s rights and will form working committees. The agenda of the current session includes all key international topics, including climate change, the fight against COVID-19 and other infections, issues of sustainable development, debts of developing countries, ongoing conflict and crises.

The high-level General Debate will be held from September 20 through 26, involving heads of state and government, and top diplomats from various countries. Dozens of bilateral and multilateral meetings will be organized on its sidelines.