Armenian Prime Minister calls Putin due to escalation on border with Azerbaijan — Cabinet

YEREVAN, September 13. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the parties discussed the escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Armenia reported this on Tuesday night.

"The Prime Minister gave details about the provocative, aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of the sovereign territory of Armenia, which began at midnight and were accompanied by shelling from artillery and large-caliber firearms. The Prime Minister considered the actions of the Azerbaijani side unacceptable and stressed the importance of an adequate response from the international community," the statement says.

The Cabinet notes that the parties agreed to maintain an operational contact.

Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced that at 00:05 on September 13, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened intense fire in the direction of the cities of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk using artillery, large-caliber and light small arms.