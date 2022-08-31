Taliban celebrates one-year anniversary of US pullout from Afghanistan

TEHRAN, August 31. /TASS/. The people of Afghanistan on Wednesday celebrated the first anniversary of their liberation from US occupation, Zabiullah Mujahid, deputy culture and information minister in the interim Taliban government, said in a statement.

"A year ago, Afghanistan not only got rid of the US occupation, but also set an example for the entire world. As a representative of the country’s legitimate system and the Afghan people, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban name for the country - TASS) is calling on the international community to pursue a sensible policy towards Afghanistan and to respect the will of the Afghan people as well as the country’s territorial integrity and its right of self-determination. We hope for a positive interaction with the world," Mujahid said.

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) held a military parade in the Bagram Airfield near Kabul, Ariana News reported. Video footage broadcasted by the television channel showed rows of troops in festive uniforms and a Taliban Air Force helicopter flying above the airbase.

Taliban’s Chief of Staff Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat said with confidence that "not a single occupant will ever come to this country again."

The Taliban launched a massive operation to take control of Afghanistan after the United States announced last spring that it would withdraw from the country. In mid-August 2021, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled abroad. The Taliban entered Kabul without a fight. US troops left Afghanistan completely on the night of August 31, 2021, ending their nearly 20-year presence in the country. On September 7, the Taliban announced an interim government that has not been recognized by any country yet.