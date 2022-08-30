Iraq’s political forces readying for talks after riots

CAIRO, August 30. /TASS/. Iraq’s government and various political groups on Tuesday hailed Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s intervention to end the violence that gripped the nation’s capital.

The country’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said the powerful cleric’s call to his supporters to end the protests is creating a basis to start talks in the near future.

Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Kurdistan Region, supported the politician’s responsible position and called all sides for a dialogue.

The head of the Al-Nasr Coalition, Haider al-Abadi, urged to find solutions that would "prevent a return to an absurd war."

Al-Fatah Alliance leader Hadi al-Amiri also commended al-Sadr’s stance. He called on the government and the Coordination Framework - the main opponent of the Sadrists - to hold talks with the group.