China is aware US wants lasting conflict in Ukraine — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Beijing is well aware that the US authorities would like to see a prolonged conflict in Ukraine that would weaken Russia, China’s ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS in a special interview.

"As the architect and main instigator of the Ukrainian crisis, Washington, while imposing unprecedented comprehensive sanctions on Russia, continues to supply arms and military equipment to Ukraine. Its ultimate aim is to exhaust and ruin Russia with a long war and a sanction stick," Zhang said.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special operation in Ukraine following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. After that, the US, the EU, the UK, as well as a number of other countries imposed sanctions on some Russian individuals and legal entities. Also, the Western countries stepped up arms supplies to Kiev.