Number of wounded and injured in Baghdad protests reaches 60

BEIRUT, July 30. /TASS/. The number of wounded and injured during the protests in the capital of Iraq on Saturday has reached 60 people, according to Al-Hadath TV channel.

Some people had signs of suffocation as security forces fired tear gas at demonstrators who stormed a concrete fence erected around a government "green zone" in Baghdad. In addition, several people were injured by rubber bullets, the channel reported.

Mass demonstrations in Baghdad resumed on Saturday amid a government crisis that has been ongoing in Iraq since early parliamentary elections last October.