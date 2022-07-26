Afghan government bodies all working again, says acting foreign minister

TASHKENT, July 26. /TASS/. The Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) has managed to get almost all the central and local organs of state power in Afghanistan working again in a short period of time, acting Foreign Minister of the interim Afghan government Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Tuesday.

"Currently, the activities of central and local government bodies have been restored in Afghanistan, corruption has been rooted out there, and over 500,000 officials from the previous regime have been brought back," Muttaqi declared at the international conference entitled ‘Afghanistan: Security and Economic Development’, held in Tashkent. He stressed that since the Taliban had come to power, no official "has been fired due to political ideology".

According to him, for the first time in Afghanistan’s history, a policy of tolerance has been declared. "We want Afghanistan to become a peaceful and stable country," the Afghan diplomat said. According to him, the current international conference in Tashkent is a far cry from the international forums on Afghanistan held earlier.

"This is the first international conference where people are not discussing how to restore peace but how to solve issues relating to our country's socio-economic development," Muttaqi pointed out.

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) mounted a massive operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country in the spring of 2021. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, as Taliban forces swept into Kabul, without encountering any resistance. After claiming full control of Afghanistan’s territory, on September 7, the Taliban declared a new interim government, which has not yet been recognized by any country.