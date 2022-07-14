Italian president rejects resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi

ROME, July 14. /TASS/. Italian President Sergio Mattarella has rejected the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, asking him to address parliament, says a statement from the president’s office circulated on Thursday.

"President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella received at the Quirinal Palace this evening President of the Council of Ministers, Professor Mario Draghi, who tendered his resignation as head of the government he led. The president did not accept the resignation and invited [Draghi] to address parliament to assess the situation following today's meeting in the Senate of the Republic," the statement said.

The media are already reporting that Draghi will address parliament on July 20.

The reason for the resignation was that the Five Star Movement, one of the parties in his ruling coalition, refused to participate in a confidence vote in the government.

Earlier, Draghi said that he didn’t see his government without the Five Star Movement, noting, however, that it made no sense to keep the coalition based on ultimatums.