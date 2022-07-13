Seversk under operation control of LPR, Russian forces, being mopped up — source

LUGANSK, July 14. /TASS/. Forces of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and Russian troops have entered the city of Seversk, which is under their operational control, a source close to the LPR People’s Militia told TASS on Thursday.

"The allied forces have already entered Seversk (a city in the Donetsk People’s Republic controlled by the Ukrainian army - TASS). I can say that the city is under our operational control. Mopping up operations are underway. Seversk will soon be totally liberated from Ukrainian troops," he said.

DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said on Wednesday that allied forces were conducting an offensive at Ukraine’s positions in four directions.