26 155mm artillery shells fired at Donetsk by Ukrainian troops in 30 minutes

DONETSK, July 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are shelling Donetsk from 155mm artillery systems, having fired 26 shells in a span of 30 minutes, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center reported on Sunday.

According to the mission, Ukrainian troops opened fire at Donetsk’s Kievsky and Kuibyshecsky districts four times from 15:44 to 16:11.

Ukrainian troops have been shelling Donetsk’s residential quarters since Sunday morning. Two civilians were wounded.