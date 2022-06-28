All ethnic groups must have a say in running Afghanistan — Putin

DUSHANBE, June 28. /TASS/. Russia proceeds from the assumption that all ethnic groups in Afghanistan must have a say in running the nation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rakhmon on Tuesday.

"We proceed from the assumption that all of Afghanistan’s ethnic groups, as it was repeatedly stated before, must have a say in running the nation," Putin said.

Moscow is maintaining contacts with all political forces in Afghanistan, the Russian president stressed.

"We will continue to work this way. We have contacts with all political forces in that country (Afghanistan - TASS)," he said at talks with President Rakhmon.

"But of course you can see better from here what is going on in the country and what needs to be done to ensure that the situation in this region, in our zone of shared responsibility, is stable and does not threaten anyone, <...> that the multi-ethnic people of Afghanistan benefit from it," Putin added.

Russia makes every effort to facilitate the normalization of the political situation in Afghanistan, Putin stressed. "You know that we are doing everything possible for the normalization of the situation in that country (Afghanistan - TASS), we are trying to establish relations with the political forces that control the situation," Putin said.