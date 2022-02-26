Russia’s Baltic Leader vessel sanctioned by US detained in English Channel

PARIS, February 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Baltic Leader vessel affected by US sanctions was detained in the English Channel. According to France Presse, it was directed to a port in Boulogne-sur-Mer.

The Russian embassy has confirmed the detention of the Russian cargo ship without specifying its name and is expecting explanations on the matter from the French side. "The embassy received an emergency phone call from the captain of the Russian freighter, he said the vessel was detained by French authorities in the English Channel. The embassy’s consular department immediately contacted the French authorities to obtain explanations on this matter. There will be additional reports on the results," spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Paris Alexander Makogonov told a TASS correspondent.

According to France Presse, the vessel was detained by France’s customs service and maritime gendarmerie. The freighter sailing under the Russian flag was carrying a cargo of new automobiles. The Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea specified that this move could be related to the fact that the ship "may be related to Russian interests subject to sanctions." The prefecture also noted that this is a rare measure.

According to vessel tracking services, the freighter left Rouen and is now in Boulogne-sur-Mer. It belongs to a subsidiary of Promsvyazbank which had been sanctioned by the US; starting on April 12, restrictions on the part of the EU against it will also come into effect.