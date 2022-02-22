DPR’s leader urges not to skip ahead on returning of entire Donbass territory

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday that there is no need to skip ahead on the issue of returning the entire territory of Donbass: the issue of borders will be resolved later.

"I would not get too far ahead (on the issue of returning of the entire territory of Donbass - TASS) and would proceed in stages, but now we have something to initiate cooperation within the framework of recognition with the Russian Federation, and then the situation will be unfolding as tomorrow and the day after tomorrow will dictate," he said in an interview with Russia 24 TV news channel.

Pushilin noted that the issue of Donbass’ borders has not yet been discussed. "This issue is not an easy matter, and we will resolve it later. How and what may influence certain decisions, time will tell a little later and, of course, the stance of the Ukrainian side," the DPR’s leader added.