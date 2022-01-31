Russia’s security concerns must be taken into account — China’s ambassador to UN

UNITED NATIONS, January 31. /TASS/. Russia’s security concerns are quite legitimate and must be taken into account, China’s ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday.

"NATO’s expansion is an issue that is very hard to sidestep in attempts to defuse current tensions," he said, adding that "the expansion of military groups inevitably harms regional security."

"Russia’s legitimate concerns in the field of security must be heard and taken into account," Zhang stated.